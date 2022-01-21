Mur Alao's got next in long line of elite Red Cubs guards

SAN Beda's high school basketball program has long been considered as one of the best in the country, churning out top-caliber players who would go on and become stars not only in the collegiate level but also in the pro ranks.

Of all the positions, it has a proven track record when it comes to point guards, with the Red Cubs serving as home for elite playmakers such as LA Tenorio, JVee Casio, and Baser Amer, just to name a few.

Mur Prince Alao is ready to follow in their footsteps.

"Yung challenge naman, kinukuha ko siya as a player. I take is as a challenge knowing yung mga players na dating point guards ng San Beda. And I know na ito yung time ko para magpakitang gilas," he told Spin.ph.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the 18-year-old court general was supposed to be the one to carry the torch for the Red Cubs after a bulk of the players in the team's backcourt graduated after their NCAA Season 95 conquest.

He was also included to the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team pool as coach Sandy Arespacochaga oversaw the national youth team's transition from the era of Kai Sotto and AJ Edu.

Unfortunately, like everyone else, the global COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench on his plans.

Despite those difficulties, Alao has made the most of his time, tirelessly working on his game. He has also carried the load for Phenom Championship Clinic when it won the Milcu Got Skills Under-19 title in December, giving the crew the much needed stability and leadership on the court.

Veterans' guidance

It also helps that he has gotten the privilege to learn from some of the veterans of the game like Bonbon Custodio, Paulo Hubalde, and John Wilson as his father Ray Alao serves as the team manager for the Davao Occidental Tigers.

"Ang dami nilang binigay sa akin na advice, like si kuya Bonbon, sinabi niya lang sa akin na lahat ng pressure, gawin ko lang na motivation. Lahat ng doubts at sinasabi ng ibang tao, wag kong isipin at ilaro ko lang yung tunay na laro ko sa court.

"Wag ko lang daw isipin yung sinasabi ng iba at mag-focus lang sa kung ano yung magagawa ko para patuloy akong mag-improve," he said.

Alao started in seven of San Beda's 15 games in his rookie season, averaging 2.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 13.2 minutes of play. Though he played limited minutes to give way to his senior peers, he did find a way to stand out.

Take the Red Cubs' semis duel against La Salle Greenhills where he poured in 10 points to go with three assists to help his side get back in the finals.

Curiously, that game coincided with Alao training with Gilas Youth that he really wanted to showcase what he can do against national team peer JC Macalalag, who was leading the Greenies.

He more than held his own.

Mur Alao has big shoes to fill at San Beda. PHOTO: Julius Tomondon

"Maganda rin yung timing kasi lalong tumaas yung confidence ko dahil nakakasabay ko some of the best high school players sa bansa. So yung exposure pa lang na makasama mo yung fellow players tulad nila Kenji Duremdes, Echo Laure, Joshua Cajucom, lalo ka talagang gagaling at gusto mo lalong ipakita yung talent mo," he said.

"Nadala ko yung confidence na yun doon sa semis namin against LSGH, lalo akong ginanahan dahil kalaban ko si JC Macalalag. Nagtuloy-tuloy na yun hanggang sa championship namin."

Alao understands the weight being placed on his shoulders, may it be with San Beda or Gilas Youth, but he has taken cue from his NBA idol Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies on how to thrive under the bright lights.

"Lahat ng galaw niya, kalkulado. Hindi lang siya athletic, ang ganda din ng decision making. So yun yung hinahabol ko," Alao said. "Tulad ni Ja, kung natuloy na ako ang magiging leader sa court, sa kanya ko kinukuha yung gusto kong playing style para makatulong sa success ng team."

Alao has also gotten a chance to work out with the likes of Paul Lee and Mark Barroca, who inspired him to play with no fear whenever he's on the court.

Of course, there will also be the Davaoeno in him - that go-getter attitude to take advantage of all the chances given to him.

"Sobrang tapang lang ng mga galing Visayas at Mindanao na nadadala nila sa loob ng court yung pagiging matikas. So para sa akin, alam ko na kaya kong makipagsabayan dahil gusto kong ma-showcase yung talent ko at kung ano pa yung kaya kong gawin," he said.

That's exactly what Alao intends to do as he fine-tunes his skills with Phenom Championship Clinic, all the more with the Spring Invitational in Las Vegas set for April.

The future may still be unsure, but he only promises to bring nothing but his A game whenever he's on the court.

"Siguro ang mae-expect lang sa akin is yung maturity ng laro ko. Yung basketball IQ ko, ang laki ng naitulong sa akin ng mga veterans sa Davao. Yun na siguro yung masasabi kong advantage sa ibang players at sana maganda ang maipakita kong outcome sa Las Vegas," he said.

And if it leads to offers from schools in the United States?

Expect him to seize those opportunities, like what he has done for the past two years.

