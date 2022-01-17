Maoi Roca in the eyes of his college coach: 'Funny, magaling makisama'

THE late Maoi Roca was as real as it gets.

The intense player who people saw on the court or the good-natured comic many remembered watching on television reflected the true personality of the former La Salle cager in real life.

That’s how his first college coach, Virgil Villavicencio, described the 47-year-old native of Laguna, who died over the weekend due to diabetic complications.

As a player, Villavicencio said Roca thrived on defense, while as a person, he got along very well with his teammates and people around him.

“Malakas mag-rebound yan kasi magulang, marunong manulak,” recalled Villavicencio.

“Tapos komedyante, yung komedyante na poker faced,” he added. “At tsaka okay siya sa mga teammates niya. Magaling makisama.”

Although generally identified with La Salle, Roca was actually first recruited by San Beda in the NCAA, according to the veteran coach and former team manager of Meralco and TNT in the PBA.

Maoi Roca (third from left) with former La Salle teammates.

But while undergoing residency at the Mendiola-based school, the late coach Jun Tiongco, the long-time deputy of Derrick Pumaren who personally discovered Roca, decided to transfer him instead to Taft Avenue.

Roca was initially placed in La Salle’s Team B before being elevated to the regular team then being handled by Villavicencio.

“Athletic yan. Mabilis tsaka makulit, magalaw,” was how he described Roca the first time he coached him. “Tsaka madaling turuan kasi he was quick for his size.”

'Good defender'

“In his two years with me, he was a good defender. Hindi naman siya offensive player, e.”

But that served the Green Archers in good stead as they then had a slew of offensive players in Mark Telan, Elmer Lago, Alvin Magpantay, Tyrone Bautista, Tony Boy Espinosa, and Jason Webb.

The rookie banger in turn became the stopper to the opposing team’s star - the likes of Kenneth Duremdes of Adamson, Mar Morelos of University of the East, a young Ronald Magtulis for Far Eastern University, and Santo Tomas’ ever reliable center Dennis Espino.

“Aside from (Juno) Sauler, siya ang naka-assign kay Dennis Espino, siya ang bumabantay,” said Villavicencio of the tough assignment Roca had in trying to limit the 6-foot-6 former UAAP MVP in Season 57 especially during that memorable best-of-three finals between the Tigers and Archers.

Maoi Roca with Mark Telan.

Too bad, in the two years that he got to handle Roca, La Salle couldn’t get over the UST hump, twice finishing runner-up to the Espana-based school before Villavicencio exited the team in 1996 when Jong Uichico took over.

But he developed a strong affinity to Roca, who he referred to as ‘mabait na bata.’

“I brought him with me when I coached Ramcar (later became Oriental Battery) in the PBL,” said Villavicencio, brother of the late famed restauranteur VicVic Villavicencio of the popular Triple V franchise.

Back then, the Battery Makers were composed of the core of De La Salle, and Roca was included in the official roster since sophomore players were already allowed to play in commercial amateur leagues.

It was also during those time when showbiz came knocking on the door of Roca, a tall player with mestizo good looks.

“Na-discover siya habang naglalaro kami,” said Villavicencio.

It turned out, Roca also had a knack for acting, initially starting out as a model, before branching out to television where he made a mark as part of the wacky group of Michael V, Ogie Alcasid, Earl Ignacio, Gelli De Belen, and Carmina Villaroel doing the ‘Chicken Dance’ in the top rating gag show Tropang Trumpo over ABC 5.

“Hindi mo naman masisi siyempre college ka lang, e. And may magandang offer,” said Villavicencio of Roca entering showbusiness.

“Pero si Maoi kasi, he was always working for his family.”

Unfortunately, a knee injury slowed down Roca’s basketball career, and eventually, hampered his bid to turn pro.

After winning his lone UAAP title with La Salle in 1998, Roca moved to the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) the following year, suiting up for the Batangas Blades where he had for teammate Eddie Laure and a young Nash Racela as deputy coach.

He never made himself available in the PBA draft until 2001 when he was picked by Tanduay in the fourth round at No. 32 overall.

“Oo Tanduay, kasi malapit rin kay Mark Telan yan, e,” said Villavicencio of Roca’s La Salle buddy Telan, who was already a steady mainstay with the Rhum Makers during that time.

Owing to his injured knee, Roca never got to play in the PBA.

Still, he left a lot of lasting memories both to his teammates and coaches.

Maoi Roca died over the weekend due to diabetic complications.

And one thing which Villavicencio fondly remembered about him was his penchant for eating, especially after every De La Salle game in the UAAP when the team would have its dinner either at Kamayan or Saisaki.

And his tag-team partner? No less than La Salle teammate Allen Patrimonio.

“Ang kasabay niyan sa kainan na malakas si Allen Patrimonio. Sparring partner ni Maoi, yun,” the former Philippine Youth team coach mentioned with a hearty laugh. “Yun ang dalawang forwards ko. Ang hirap itulak.”

That’s how Villavicencio prefers to remember their time together, full of fun and full of life because that truly represented Maoi Roca the person.

[Editor's note: A special Zoom mass was held on behalf of the late Green Archer on Monday night.]

