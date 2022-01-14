Maoi Roca passes away due to diabetic complications

FORMER La Salle Green Archer Maoi Roca passed away early Friday morning due to diabetic complications.

The former UAAP Mythical Team member was in his early 40s.

Roca played for La Salle from 1994 to 98 and was part of the team that won the UAAP Season 61 men's championship against Far Eastern University.

Armed with height and good looks, Roca dabbled as an actor at the height of his career and was in the cast of the ABC5 top-rating gag show Tropang Trumpo in the mid 90s, which later evolved to Bubble Gang when it transferred to GMA 7.

Roca also had a brief playing stint with the Batangas Blades in the defunct MBA from 1999 to 2000.

He was also part of the 2001 PBA draft, selected at no. 32 (fourth round) by Tanduay, but never got to play in the league.

Roca had been posting photos of him confined in the hospital since late December of last year until his demise.

Pouring of condolences and messages were extended to Roca and his family by former teammates and coaches shortly upon learning of his death.

“He was soft spoken and respectful,” said coach Jong Uichico, who handled Roca during his two-year stint with the Green Archers in the mid-90s.

“One of the nicest and happiest teammates we had,” added former La Salle player and now Meralco deputy coach Paolo Trillo.

