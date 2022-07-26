Fresh from Gilas duty, Quiambao shines in 'point-center' role at La Salle

PLAYING for Gilas Pilipinas at a young age doesn't just come with a badge of honor.

For Kevin Quiambao, he understands that suiting up for the national team also comes with its own sets of expectations all the more as he returns to La Salle.

"Sobrang laking experience na galing ako sa Gilas tapos tutuloy sa La Salle. Mashe-share ko sa kanila yung experience playing for the national team and I think na-inspire ko sila sa whole game," said the 21-year-old.

Quiambao didn't really have to do much talking as he let his actions speak for itself, coming alive in the fourth quarter where he dropped 11 of his 15 points to help EcoOil-La Salle score the 94-87 win over Wangs Basketball @26-Letran in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday.

Aside from his scoring, the incoming rookie also had 10 rebounds and seven assists to flirt with a triple-double in his debut in the developmental ranks.

Yet as impressive as that statline is, Green Archers coach Derick Pumaren said these numbers were somewhat expected from the 6-foot-8 banger.

"We expect that," he said of Quiambao, who was basically a point center in this game.

"We know what he can bring to the table. He will make things happen for us. He will create things for us when needed to score a basket, and that’s what he did. He scored big, big shots when we were down and when Letran got back in the game."

Pumaren also holds Quiambao to high standards that he already pegs the Caviteno bruiser to be one of the leaders for this crew heading into UAAP Season 85.

"The thing about Kevin is he inspires the players," said the veteran mentor. "Nai-inspire 'yung mga teammates niya to either play hard or be aware kung anong mangyayari. Di siya pwedeng tatanga-tanga eh, so alisto dapat sila palagi."

Quiambao has shown willingness to embrace that challenge.

"Tine-take ko yung responsibility na yun to guide them, for me to be a better a player and for us to be a better team," he said. "Sobrang laking tulong din na nae-execute namin yung plays and gameplan ni coach. And may mga times na shaky kami, pero nagagawa naman namin ng tama."

This also should come as no shock with Quiambao getting valuable inputs from a veteran in Justine Baltazar from the moment he committed to Taft back in 2020.

"Laging sinasabi sa akin ni Balti na masarap maglaro sa La Salle. So yung mga learnings na nakuha niya sa La Salle, shine-share naman niya sa akin at ito nga, unti-unti nagbubunga naman," he said.

"May pressure at may expectations din pero di ko na iniisip yun. Ang iniisip ko is kung paano makatulong sa team."

