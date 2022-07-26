Kevin Quiambao stars as La Salle deals Letran first loss

KEVIN Quiambao came up huge in his EcoOil-La Salle debut in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup as the Archers dealt Wangs Basketball @26-Letran its first defeat, 94-87, on Tuesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The incoming UAAP rookie, fresh from Gilas Pilipinas duty in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, scored 15 points, hitting two triples, to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists off the bench as the Green Archers earned the bounce-back win.

Quiambao cooly canned three free throws to give EcoOil-La Salle the 88-81 lead with 1:38 on the clock.

"We expect that. We know what Kevin can bring to the table," said coach Derick Pumaren. "He will make things happen for us and when he needed to score the basket, he made big shots."

JC Macalalag leads La Salle in scoring. PHOTO: PBA Images

JC Macalalag had 18 points and five rebounds, Penny Estacio drained three treys and finished with 14 points and four assists, and Michael Phillips had 13 points, 11 boards, and five steals as paced EcoOil-La Salle rose to a 3-2 win-loss record.

The Knights tasted their first loss in four games after an 11-day break.

Pao Javillonar topped Wangs-Letran with 19 points and six rebounds, while Brent Paraiso had 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals but had eight of the team's 26 turnovers.

Fran Yu also made his debut for the Knights, finishing with seven points, four assists, and two steals in the loss.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 94 - Macalalag 18, Quiambao 15, Estacio 14, M. Phillips 13, Manuel 11, Nwankwo 9, Buensalida 4, Cortez 4, Escandor 3, Alao 2, Abadam 1.

Wangs-Letran 87 - Javillonar 19, Reyson 16, Paraiso 12, Caralipio 12, Sangalang 8, Yu 7, Tolentino 6, Monje 4, Lantaya 0.

Quarterscores: 16-22; 38-42; 61-62; 94-87.

