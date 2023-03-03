Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 3
    PBA

    Danny I plays first PBA game in eight years in Converge-Meralco tussle

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Danny Ildefonso Converge vs Meralco
    Danny Ildefonso officially makes his return.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    DANNY Ildefonso heralded his PBA comeback Friday when Converge played Meralco in the Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Danny Ildefonso officially makes return

    The 46-year-old big man was broke in by coach Aldin Ayo at the 8:51 mark of the first period to replace protégé Barkley Ebona as the Bolts led, 7-2.

    It was the first official game of the two-time MVP since retiring in the league in 2015.

    The native of Urdaneta, Pangasinan played briefly and went out with 4:34 to play after going 0-of-1 from the field, had a rebound and a turnover.

    He still wears his old no. 10 jersey at Converge.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Danny Ildefonso officially makes his return.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again