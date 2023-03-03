Danny I plays first PBA game in eight years in Converge-Meralco tussle

DANNY Ildefonso heralded his PBA comeback Friday when Converge played Meralco in the Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Danny Ildefonso officially makes return

The 46-year-old big man was broke in by coach Aldin Ayo at the 8:51 mark of the first period to replace protégé Barkley Ebona as the Bolts led, 7-2.

It was the first official game of the two-time MVP since retiring in the league in 2015.

The native of Urdaneta, Pangasinan played briefly and went out with 4:34 to play after going 0-of-1 from the field, had a rebound and a turnover.

He still wears his old no. 10 jersey at Converge.

