Danny I plays first PBA game in eight years in Converge-Meralco tussle

DANNY Ildefonso heralded his PBA comeback Friday when Converge played Meralco in the Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Danny Ildefonso officially makes return
The 46-year-old big man was broke in by coach Aldin Ayo at the 8:51 mark of the first period to replace protégé Barkley Ebona as the Bolts led, 7-2.
It was the first official game of the two-time MVP since retiring in the league in 2015.
The native of Urdaneta, Pangasinan played briefly and went out with 4:34 to play after going 0-of-1 from the field, had a rebound and a turnover.
He still wears his old no. 10 jersey at Converge.
