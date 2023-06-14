NU Bulldogs dominate Benilde in overtime to reach Filoil Cup semis

DEFENDING Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup champions National University Bulldogs beat the College of St. Benilde Blazers in overtime, 88-72, to clinch a semifinal berth on Wednesday in San Juan.

Guard Steve Nash Enriquez exploded for 21 points, four rebounds, four assists to lead the Bulldogs while Jake Figueroa scored eight of his 16 in the final quarter, including the trey that sent the game into extra time.

The Bulldogs will face either De La Salle, Letran or Guang Ming College in the semis.

With NU down 72-69 with a few seconds remaining in regulation, Enriquez found Figueroa in the corner for the booming triple that tied the score at 72-all.

Figueroa and the rest of the Bulldogs ran riot in overtime with a 16-0 salvo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NU head coach Jeff Napa lauded his boys’ resolve down the stretch.

“Give credit sa mga players ko. They stepped up, hindi sila bumigay hanggang dulo. Yun naman yung basketball eh. Kumbaga sila yung magiging superstar dun sa sarili nilang diskarte through our system. So happy ako.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Blazers were led by Felipe Marasigan with his 12 points to go along with five rebounds. Miguel Oczon followed suit with 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

FEU 96 - Torres 20, Alforque 14, Guibao 10, Bagunu 9, Pasaol 7, Ona 7, Macapagal 7, Faty 6, Anonuevo 6, Montemayor 6, Sleat 2, Felipe 2, Songcuya 0, Buenaventura 0

JMC 65 - Catarong 17, Poyos 15, Quiamco 10, Olivar 5, Mendiola 5, Montana 4, Thompson 4, Gementiza 3, Morado 2, Gaslang 0, Torejas 0, Bularon 0

QUARTERS: 24-16, 52-23, 75-41, 96-65

SECOND GAME

LETRAN 85 - Reyson 19, Monje 18, Santos 13, Fajardo 11, Javillonar 10, Cuajao 7, Montecillo 5, Tolentino 2, Ariar 0, Nunag 0, Morales 0, Casia 0, Brillantes 0

GMC 73 - Udodo 24, Jamias 13, Lozada 11, Lactaotao 6, Cabilla 5, Ihebem 5, Pujeda 4, Dumalagan 3, Pecolera 2, Villegas 0, Caasalan 0

Watch Now

QUARTERS: 18-17, 43-39, 67-54, 85-73

THIRD GAME

NATIONAL U 88 - Enriquez 21, John 16, Figueroa 16, Malonzo 9, Manansala 8, Palacielo 6, Lim 5, Galinato 2, Diassana 2, Parks 2, Yu 1, Gulapa 0, Casinillo 0

BENILDE 72 - Marasigan 12, Oczon 11, Carlos 10, Mara 10, Sangco 9, Corteza 6, Jarque 5, Turco 4, Lepalam 2, Dimayuga 2, Serrano 1, Cajucom 0, Flores 0, Baliquig 0, Vanguardia 0

QUARTERS: 19-18, 34-37, 51-52, 72-72, 88-72