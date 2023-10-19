FEU starts winning as Denok Miranda becomes 'more demanding'

AFTER four straight losses, Far Eastern University has scored two consecutive wins in the UAAP basketball tournament.

In large part thanks to the Tamaraws responding to a "more demanding" coach Denok Miranda.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Siguro masyado na kong naging demanding sa kanila ngayon. Kasi nu'ng time ng offseason namin, medyo demanding ako pero siyempre nag lie-low din ako dahil talagang magkakagalit-galit eh," a frank Miranda said.

And although he admits to being a cutthroat coach even before the season started, Miranda felt the stronger need to demand more from the team when they lost their first four games.

"As coach naman, kapag may mali kang nakikita, kino-correct mo eh. Ngayon, nu'ng nag 0-4 (start) kami, demanding na ko du'n pero ngayon mas naging demanding na ako."

The Tamaraws eye a three-game win streak to finish Round 1 against a winless UST side, 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

