Fatherly approach works wonders for skidding UST squad

HOW do you recalibrate your wards when nothing seems to be going right?

For University of Santo Tomas coach Jinino Manansala, the best approach he could think of is going back to his old paternal instincts and being a father for these Growling Tigers.

Coach Jinino as UST's second dad

"Kailangang alagaan itong mga ito. Wala yung mga magulang nila so ako na yung tatay," he said.

Times have really been tough for UST for its past three games, losing by an average of 16.3 points to skid to a 2-5 record after the first round of UAAP Season 84, with its 29-point defeat to National University, 82-51, last Thursday being the most humiliating.

Manansala isn't spared from these frustrations, but he knows that he must be the shining light for his players to not get too down.

That's why with a somber feel inside the UST bubble, he knew he had to tug closer to his players' hearts and break through their shell.

"Nagkaroon lang kami ng heart-to-heart talk ng mga bata. Nasa bubble sila at di nila makapiling mga mahal nila sa buhay, so kinausap namin sila at sinabi namin yung dapat gawin at nagsabi din sila kung ano yung nararamdaman nila," he said. "Sobrang mahiyain itong mga ito pero ang sabi ko nandoon lang ako at katukin lang nila ako. Let me know yung concerns ninyo."

Sherwin Concepcion was among the first to call for Manansala's attention.

"Ito ngang si Sherwin, masakit daw yung kuko. So nagpatawag agad ako ng manikurista," the mentor shared. "Basta kaya ko, kung anong dapat kong maitulong, let me know."

This fresh dynamics between the coach and the players seemingly worked as UST halted its three-game skid as it took a 72-61 victory over University of the East on Tuesday.

Concepcion was actually one of those who came through for the Growling Tigers, draining five treys for his 17 points and 11 rebounds to anchor the España side back to its winning ways.

In hindsight, Manansala's move seemed to have paid early dividends and he's looking to further forge his bond with his UST players through this Holy Week break while also looking to finetune their weak points.

"Iimprove lang namin yung free throws and turnovers kasi yan ang nakakasakit sa amin. Sa three-points, walang problema at sa rebounds, ginagawa nila yung best nila. Yun lang talaga, yung turnovers and free throws ang need namin talaga tutukan ngayong break," he said.

The Growling Tigers currently rank dead-last in free throws with their 56.6-percent and place second-worst in the league with their 18.13 errors per game.

"Although Holy Week, naguusap-usap kami ng coaches na papanoorin namin yung games ulit para makita kung saan kami nagkakamali. Ilalatag namin yung mali nila kasi kailangan lang naman ng mga ito makita yung big picture," Manansala continued.

"Sabi nga ni Dave [Ando], must win na kami every game, pero paghihirapan namin yan."

