Nelle, Nonoy solid in limited minutes in return to Archers lineup

OUT of La Salle's roster in the PBA D-League, Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy were finally unleashed on opening day of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday.

Although playing just limited minutes, both were pivotal in the Green Archers' 65-49 win over Far Eastern University as coach Derick Pumaren sought to slowly re-intergrate them to the system.

"They came in late, so we have to play and give exposure to our younger guys in the D-League," Pumaren said as Nelle, Nonoy, and Schonny Winston were all left out of the EcoOil-La Salle roster in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup due to academics.

Yet as brief as their playing times were, the duo still gave La Salle the stabilizing presence which Pumaren has been demanding from his wards from the on-set of the preseason preparations.

Nonoy got seven points, three boards, two assists, and three steals in 15 minutes, while Nelle tallied two points, three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes of action.

Looking past those figures though, what Pumaren liked was how they controlled the ball and stabilized the offense for the Taft side as they kept their turnovers low.

"At least we're able to control our turnovers," Pumaren rued, looking back at the 30 wasted possessions his side committed in its last game in the developmental league.

"At least with Evan and Mark, although they're still off with their timing, hopefully with the next games, we will able to get them going."

Winston arrived from the US on Saturday but Pumaren is still intent on giving younger players like Penny Estacio and CJ Austria ample exposure in these games in the leadup to the UAAP Season 85 later this year.

"We see at least 25 games between Filoil and the D-League for us, so unlike last season, that will give us ample preparation time to get to know our team more," he said.

