Adamson's Joem Sabandal showing big improvement on defense

THERE'S no question that after Jerom Lastimosa, Adamson's second option is definitely going to be Joem Sabandal.

The incoming third-year guard has proven just that, averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the Soaring Falcons in UAAP Season 84.

But more than his offense, coach Nash Racela has really hammered down the importance of defense to the 5-foot-11 guard even before the team disengaged from their bubble.

"Nagusap kami ni coach bago pa kami mag-uwian after the season kung ano yung kailangan pang iimprove. And kahit natapos na yung season, di talaga ako nag-relax talaga," said Sabandal.

It might be still early to make any assessments but Racela is delighted with the strides that Sabandal has made on the defensive end.

Adamson's 80-75 win over St. Benilde on Saturday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup offered early glimpses to that development as Sabandal secured three steals on top of his tenacious on-ball hounding against the Blazers' backcourt while also tallying 18 points and four rebounds in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I like the way he defends now. That's a big addition for us coming to this season," said the soft-spoken mentor. "I think now he's embracing that role and that mentality of being a defender to be one of the best stoppers for the team."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sabandal is also proud to have made Racela happy with his growth and although he knows that he still has ways to go, he's just glad to show these improvements for the Soaring Falcons.

"Yun yung mga tinrabaho ko sa offseason at yun yung mas in-improve namin kasi alam ko na yun yung mga bagay na kailangan naming dalhin pag nagsimula na yung UAAP," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.