NU's Steve Nash Enriquez to undergo surgery on injured jaw

STEVE Nash Enriquez is set to undergo an operation on what was initially ruled as a dislocated jaw from NU's last-gasp victory over UE on Wedensday.

Enriquez was among three Bulldogs injured in the said game, alongside Jolo Manansala (groin) and rookie Reinhard Jumamoy (undisclosed discomfort).

This, on top of two prior health issues ofJohn Galinato (flu) and Kenshin Padrones (cheek fracture).

At the 4:13-mark of the third quarter, Enriquez was hit by an inadvertent elbow from UE's Josh Alcantara on his left jaw as he drove to the basket.

The NU playmaker quickly went down in pain and was taken to the bench, while Alcantara was slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul for the incident.

One day after the match, Enriquez shared a photo of him in his confinement at the St. Luke's Medical Center in Quezon City.

PHOTO: Steve Nash Enriquez (@stevenash_enriquez) | Instagram

"In the most difficult times of our life, God is always with you. Stay positive," said Enriquez.

His teammate and fellow ace guard Kean Baclaan called for prayers and support to Enriquez 'for his successful operation.'

"Nasa likod mo lang ako pre. Please pray for my brother for his (Steve Nash Enriquez) successful operation," Baclaan said.

PHOTO: Kean Baclaan (@keanbaclaan) | Instagram

Last year during the team's preseason activities, Enriquez suffered a hamstring injury to which he was able to swiftly recover in a matter of weeks.

The team has yet to issue Enriquez' official diagnosis and whether or not he will still see action for the remainder of the second-seed Bulldogs' Round 2 run.

