NU Bulldogs not rushing Steve Nash Enriquez back from injury

NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa allayed fears on the status of Steve Nash Enriquez and promised that the sophomore guard will be ready to play sooner than later.

"He will be ready. Lalaro na siya definitely, pero sine-save muna namin siya. Malaking bagay si Steve," the mentor said of the 5-foot-10 playmaker after his side's 77-70 win over University of the East on Sunday.

Enriquez averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup before incurring a hamstring injury that led to him missing the playoffs. He remained in street clothes for the Bulldogs' season opener.

In his lieu, most of the playmaking chores fell on the shoulders of rookie Kean Baclaan as well as reserves Patrick Yu and John Galinato.

Napa, though, expects big things from Enriquez the moment he returns as he sees him playing in perfect harmony with his backcourt peers.

"Complement siya kay Kean, tsaka yung mga guards namin nagko-complement dito sa dalawa," he said.

Nonetheless, Napa is not ready to give timelines on when Enriquez will return.

"Ayoko namang pilitin. Syempre yung bata gusto ring magpakita," said Napa. "Hintayin lang namin dahil ayaw namin siyang madaliin, para din maging ready siya."

"Di namin masabi kung next game o third game. Ayokong lagyan ng time table yung bata dahil baka ma-pressure yung bata. Hayaan lang namin siya mag-cheer cheer, panoorin yung ano pwedeng i-correct para once he steps to the court, alam na niya."

There's one thing Napa can promise.

"Di matatapos yung first round, makakalaro na siya," he said. "Abangan na lang."

