NU Bulldogs hold off La Salle Green Archers in overtime

NATIONAL University (NU) proved why it should be considered one of UAAP Season 86's big boys, taking down La Salle in overtime, 80-77, Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

It wasn't without a scare, though, as the Bulldogs still had to weather a late flurry from the Green Archers as Kean Baclaan's split from the line forced Mark Nonoy to heave a desperation three-quarter court shot as time expired.

It was NU's third straight victory to hike its record to 4-1, a win that wouldn't have been possible if not for Jake Figueroa's 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, including the game-tying three with 48 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 68.

Michael Phillips muffed two crucial freebies which could have made the difference. La Salle missed five of its last six free throws.

Despite that, the Green Archers remained within striking distance, rallying back from a 77-70 deficit and getting to within two after a huge Evan Nelle three, but by then, time was no longer on their side.

Skipper Pat Yu also tallied 12 points, five in overtime, an assist, and a dime.

DLSU dropped to 3-2.

Kevin Quiambao had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a block as Nonoy scored 10 and Michael Phillips finished with seven markers.

Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa credited his players' ability to create space for each other's growth on the court.

“They're 'superstars' on their roles. They have the talent, but they should understand ano ibig sabihin ng talent na yon. The good thing about them, tulad ni Kean, they find ways para matulungan teammates nila," Napa said.

“Gusto ko makita ng mga tao na nakabalik na kami. Sa mga nangangarap na mapunta samin, ito kami, simple lang pero may laman. Ma-appreciate ng mga tao kung paano kami maglaro.”

