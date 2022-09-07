Dickie Bachmann named UAAP basketball commissioner

DICKIE Bachmann has been appointed as basketball commissioner for UAAP Season 85.

The league announced the news on Wednesday, with the concurrent PBA 3x3 chairman agreeing to a two-season term to oversee the league's basketball competitions.

"It's like going full circle, starting out as a player to an assistant coach then, later on, team manager and team governor and now to a commissioner, I'm really blessed and grateful for this opportunity. And the UAAP was the place it all started for me, that's what excites me the most," said Bachmann, a La Salle Green Archer in the late 1980s.

It's a unique setup with hosts Adamson opting to include all eight member-schools in the selection process, with UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan saying that it's the school's way of "breaking from tradition."

"Executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag formed a search committee that screened applicants and nominees and came up with a shortlist which was presented to the BMD. After painstaking deliberation by the BMD, it was Mr. Richard Bachmann who stood out," said Suan.

"We are excited to have him and see him execute his expertise and vision for our basketball tournaments, not just this season but also for UAAP Season 86."

"My main task is improving the officiating of the league, a one-year term on any commissioner is not enough. There should be continuity through training and they also need to call some games outside of the UAAP which will be also supervised by us," he said.

Bachmann is in the process of selecting the pool of referees to supervise the basketball tournaments, both in the five-a-side and 3x3.

"The UAAP is aligned with Commissioner Bachmann's vision of referee development. With his recommendation, we will have him on board for the next two UAAP seasons. This is not just for the UAAP but for the entire collegiate basketball landscape, and perhaps the nation's as well. The UAAP is very excited to have continuity and, hopefully, synergy with the other leagues in creating a harmonious environment for our student-hoopers, coaches, officials, and our staff," said Saguisag.

