Cyril Gonzales glad to repay trust of long-time mentor Goldwin Monteverde

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde was hardly surprised with reserve guard Cyril Gonzales' performance against National University on Sunday.

Gonzales, who had a total 26 points in his six appearances in the first round, had 15 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, in a 75-63 win against the Bulldogs.

"[Si] Cyril naman, ever since before, alam ko yung capability niya. I think he was given that moment to show kung ano yung kaya niya which lahat naman kami, yung tiwala namin sa kanya, malaki," Monteverde said after the game.

"Sa akin, I’m really happy with the way he played in the fourth quarter."

Gonzales was counted on by the defending champions when the team needed him the most. Among the baskets he made was a three-pointer that put UP ahead 57-55 early in the fourth against the team that gave them their lone loss in eight games played.

Cyril Gonzales steps up for UP. PHOTO: UAAP

He also scored seven in the decisive 13-0 run that sealed the win for the Fighting Maroons, including the dagger three that hiked the lead to 10, 73-63, with 47.3 seconds left.

Gonzales, who has been mentored by Monteverde since his high school days with NU, was elated that he was able to repay his coach's trust.

"Binibigyan ko ng halaga yung tiwala ni coach. Ginagawa ko yung role ko sa team," said Gonzales.

"Ano man mangyari after ng game, buo pa rin kami. May tiwala si coach sa akin, may tiwala rin ako sa pinapagawa niya."

