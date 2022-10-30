UP Maroons boosts title credentials with vengeful win over NU Bulldogs

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines exorcised its demons and got back at National University, 75-63, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a packed crowd reminiscent of a championship game, Cyril Gonzales scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter before delivering the final five points to put the game under wraps.

The victory enabled the defending champions to aveng their lone defeat this season, an 80-75 loss to the Bulldogs last Oct. 12.

Another former Bullpup in Carl Tamayo hit back-to-back jumpers that made it a 70-63 affair with 1:28 remaining before Gonzales wrote the final stanza to the win.

Their efforts preserved the efforts of Zavier Lucero, who sizzled on a 5-of-8 clip from deep to finish with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals, including buzzer-beating treys to end the first and second periods.

James Spencer added 11 points, four dimes, and three boards, as Henry Galinato threw his weight around down low to nab eight points, five rebounds, and two assists.

More importantly, the win kept UP to the top of the standings at 7-1 after its fourth straight victory while sending NU to back-to-back defeats to fall to a 5-3 record.

Offense once again soured for the Bulldogs down the stretch as they failed to find the bottom of the net for the last 4:33 after PJ Palacielo put them ahead, 63-62.

Michael Malonzo paced NU with 12 points and six rebounds, while Steve Nash Enriquez got 11 points, three boards, two assists, and two steals but committed four of the team's 26 turnovers.

The scores:

UP 75 - Lucero 16, Gonzales 15, Spencer 11, Tamayo 8, Galinato 8, Diouf 5, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 4, Fortea 3, Alarcon 1, Calimag 0, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

NU 63 - Malonzo 12, Enriquez 11, Yu 9, John 8, Baclaan 7, Manansala 4, Galinato 3, Palacielo 3, Figueroa 2, Clemente 2, Minerva 2, Mahinay 0, Tibayan 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 37-40, 54-52, 75-63.

