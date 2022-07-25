Concepcion and Co. excited to have Bal David as new UST coach

MOST of the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team members are probably too young to have watched Bal David at the peak of his powers with Ginebra.

But just reading through his resume alone should give the Growling Tigers an idea before he gets to call his first game.

Bal David returning to UST as new Tigers coach

This early, the players are upbeat about the future with David on the UST bench.

"Sobrang excited kami kasi bagong coach," said Sherwin Concepcion. "Di ko pa siya masyadong kilala at napapanood dati, pero noong in-introduce sa amin ni Father [Rodel Cansancio], naging maayos naman."

Bryan Santos echoed those sentiments: "Excited ako kasi may mga bagong sistema na naman na matututunan. Galing din siya sa PBA so marami kaming matututunan."

Anticipation is building at UST but interim coach Jinino Manansala tempered those emotions as he stressed that the Growling Tigers are still a team in transition.

"Na-meet na namin si coach Bal David. Syempre di naman agad-agad na nandyan siya dahil kailangan pa niyang pag-aralan at alamin yung game namin."

It was Manansala who called the shots for UST in its 86-78 win over Jose Rizal University on Monday as he expects the status quo to still be observed in the coming games.

Jinino Manansala, under contract with UST until the end of the year, is calling the shots for the Tigers in the preseason tournament. PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Albert Alocillo will remain as the coach for Builders Warehouse-UST in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

David is expected to appear by next week for the Growling Tigers, but this early is laying down the law as he hopes to turn the fortunes around for the Espana crew this coming UAAP Season 85.

"Sinabi lang niya sa ensayo, kailangan mag-compete tayo kasama ng isa't isa," relayed Manansala. "Nakita niya na malambot pa eh, so dapat pag nandoon na kayo sa practice, mag-compete kayo at pagalingin ang isa't isa. Yun ang dapat nakatatak sa isip nila. Pisikal pero wag naman magkasakitan."

