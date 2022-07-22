Bal David returning to UST as new Tigers coach: source

BAL David is coming home to University of Santo Tomas as the new head coach of the Growling Tigers.

The former Growling Tiger, who was part of the Aric del Rosario-coached UST team that won four straight titles in the early 1990s, has been handed the coaching reins for the upcoming UAAP Season 85, Spin.ph sources confirmed.

Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP made the hiring as UST begins to rebuild after a tough 3-11 run last UAAP Season 84 in the wake of the infamous Sorsogon bubble under former coach Aldin Ayo.

The popular guard of Barangay Ginebra replaces Jinino Manansala, with Albert Alocillo handling the team in an interim role in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The UST job serves as the first coaching break at the top level for the 49-year old former pro, who has supported the Tigers mostly from a distance as an alumni. He remained active in the legends circuit after his 10-year career with Ginebra.

UST has been in talks for a potential partnership with San Miguel Corp. for the better part of the past few months, raising the possibility of the conglomerate taking over the school's basketball program.

However, sources said nothing has come out of the negotiations. Racal Motors has since stepped up to back the Growling Tigers in their campaign in the PBA D-League, where they carried the mantle of Builders Warehouse-UST.

It is still not clear if San Miguel is completely out of the UST picture, although David played for SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua during his time in the PBL with the multi-titled Stag Pale Pilsen team.

