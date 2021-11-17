College teams' return to practices gets CHED approval

COLLEGIATE athletes have received the green light from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to resume training under stringent protocols.

The CHED on Wednesday gave varsity athletes clearance to resume training after a layoff of close to two years - a crucial boost in the UAAP and NCAA's planned resumption of competition by February.

The approval was handed down as more contact sports are allowed in Metro Manila with the capital being placed under Alert Level 2 until Nov. 30.

Specifically, UAAP and NCAA teams have prepared for this eventuality with student-athletes now asked to return from their provinces. Most of the athletes of top varsity leagues have already been vaccinated.

Documents obtained by SPIN.ph enumerates the four-step guidelines administered by the CHED which varsity squads must follow to be able to be allowed to resume their trainings.

School teams must file self-assessment report forms, a letter of intent with attached documents, including a sworn statement from the HEIs adhering to the health regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19; a sample of health declaration forms to be filled up in every scheduled activity by the student-athletes, coaches, trainers, and the like; and a proof of document of the activity with proper clearances from the corresponding local government units (LGUs).

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

From there, CHED will conduct on-site inspections, taking into account the engineering control from the inventory of sports facilities and occupancy capacity with respect to physical distancing protocols, the athletes' dormitory or housing facility, transportation of food, drinks, and mental health services, as well as the study area with proper wi-fi connections; to the health and hygiene protocols to be observed.

Once finished, it's up to CHED to give the acknowledgment certification which will allow varsity teams to resume their trainings.

Participants must undergo an RT-PCR test and net a negative test, or a 14-day isolation period before taking part in the training. The venues must be equipped with screening areas and temperature checks and enforce regular disinfection schedules before and after training.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.