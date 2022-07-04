CJ Cansino to miss UAAP Season 85 after undergoing knee surgery

CJ Cansino underwent right knee surgery on Monday and will miss the entirety of UAAP Season 85.

University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed the development with the 6-foot-2 guard expected to undergo a year of recovery.

Cansino hurt his knee in the Fighting Maroons' last elimination game but came back and made an impact in Game Three of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball finals, draining the game-tying trey that forced overtime where UP pulled off the 72-69 victory to end the 36-year title drought in Diliman.

The guard from Valenzuela averaged 9.3 points on 28 percent shooting, to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18 minutes of play.

CJ Cansino helps lift the Maroons to the top of UAAP men's basketball.

Next season would have been Cansino's final playing year in the UAAP, but his swan song may be pushed back to UAAP Season 86, if he decides to return.

Pressure will be on JD Cagulangan, James Spencer, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, and Terrence Fortea as the Fighting Maroons seek back-to-back crowns.

UP is poised to begin its preseason preparations in the Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup later this month.

