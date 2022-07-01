Ateneo to compete in Japan preseason tourney

ATENEO is heading overseas for its preseason preparations as it participates in the World University Basketball Series.

Ateneo joins Japan tournament

The Blue Eagles will be the Philippines' representative in the invitational tourney where they will square off against the top college teams from Japan, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

It will be held from August 9 to 11 at Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo with the teams engaging in a round robin format with the top squad winning the championship.

Ateneo is about to square off against top-flight Japanese team Tokai University Seagulls, back-to-back University Basketball Association champion National Chengchi University Griffins of Taiwan, and Liga Mahasiswa titlist Universitas Pelita Harapa Eagles of Indonesia.

It's going to be interesting times in Katipunan with the squad of coach Tab Baldwin forced to retool following the graduations of key players like Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio, the Korea signing of SJ Belangel, and the partial ACL injury suffered by Ange Kouame.

Dave Ildefonso is expected to lead the charge as he teams up with young guns Forthsky Padrigao and Josh Lazaro, as well as incoming recruits Kai Ballungay and Andrew Bongo.

Ateneo is using this as a breeding ground as it looks to reclaim its throne for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 tournament later this year.

