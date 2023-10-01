CJ Cansino says sorry for letting emotions show in first game back

NEARLY four months ago, an on-the-mend CJ Cansino bared the challenges attached to his new role as the UP Maroons' senior leader.

"Mabigat yung leadership role kasi siyempre kapag leader ka, kailangang tama palagi 'yung mga ginagawa mo, mga desisyon mo. Kailangan iniisip mo palagi yung team mo at hindi ka talaga magiging selfish," Cansino told mediamen after UP's preseason tuneup win over San Beda.

And in the 23-year-old ace's long-awaited return to the UAAP stage, it looked as if he never left. A pumped-up Cansino scored 19 points behind five three-pointers in UP's season-opening 68-51 rout of Adamson.

But amid the euphoriae, Cansino revealed his personal wish in his farewell season.

"Sobrang saya ko rin na nakabalik ako sa paglalaro. Sobrang happy na ngayon sa pagbabalik ko, nakatulong pa ko sa team," Cansino said. "I hope, na isa lang panalangin ko, na maging healthy lang ako the whole season."

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

However, Cansino regretted letting his emotions show during big moments in the game, saying his excessive gestures do not reflect his true character.

"Kanina nga, medyo nahihiya ako kasi alam ko sa sarili kong hindi ako ganun eh. Part na rin siguro ‘yun na first game na sobrang saya ko na I can’t control my emotions. Para akong bata na pinalabas ng hapon na ‘di pinatulog," Cansino bared.

"Nagso-sorry ako sa mga fans, sa mga coaches sa naging asta ko kanina. Alam kong hindi ako ganun, and hopefully I’ll be better next game."

