    Basketball

    CJ Cansino typifies hot UP shooting in 37-point rout of San Beda

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    CJ Cansino UP vs San Beda SBP Invitational Games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    CJ Cansino's red-hot shooting night steered the UP Fighting Maroons to a masterful win over the San Beda Red Lions, 99-62, in the SBP Invitational Games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

    UP vs San Beda SBP Invitational Games recap

    The graduating UP captain did not miss a beat from downtown with five triples to cap his 19-point production in the 37-point win.

    Lebron Lopez's outstanding two-way exploits were on full display as the young Gilas star dialed in 15 big markers.

    Putting up one scoring run after another, the Maroons turned to the likes of Janjan Felicilda (11), Chicco Briones (11) and Sean Alter (10), who added fuel to the fire of what was once a 42-point UP lead late in the fourth.

    For San Beda, however, an early string of threes from Jacob Cortez was the NCAA side's lone bright spot as it failed to douse UP's scoring spree all-match long.

      Cortez was the only Red Lion in double-figure scoring with 15 points.

      "Okay naman 'yung mga adjustments [so far sa team] kasi kahit last season, isa na rin ako sa mga seniors," said Cansino.

      "Ngayon, dumami na 'yung rookies sa team so mas malaki 'yung responsibility na meron ako and I hope na magampanan ko 'yun para makuha ulit namin 'yung championship," he added.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

