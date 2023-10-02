What senior CJ Cansino told UP young guns to overcome 'rookie jitters'

FIRST-day blues are nothing new for first-timers in any stage at any setting.

And with nine rookies onboard for the retooled UP Maroons, returning senior CJ Cansino made sure that the squad's newcomers won't succumb to "rookie jitters" in their respective UAAP debuts.

"Sa mga inexperienced pa, kanina kinausap ko sila isa-isa na mga rookies kung may rookie jitters. Sabi ko, 'Okay lang kabahan,'" Cansino said after UP's season-opening win over Adamson.

"Nu’ng offseason naman, nakikita namin ‘yung improvement nila, kung paano sila nag-rerespond sa mga sinasabi namin, and happy kami na willing silang maturuan at matulungan namin," he added.

Francis Lopez, who was cleared by the UAAP to compete after his pro contract debacle, emerged as the top-perfoming rookie on opening day with five markers and 13 boards to lead seven other Maroon young guns who had their first taste of UAAP action.

But Cansino himself, who played his first league game back since his year-long recovery from a left knee injury, also addressed a key aspect of his game that he thoroughly worked on whilst on the mend.

"‘Yung magagawa ko pa (for the team) is shooting. Nag-start ako sa shooting ko (nu'ng rehab) at ‘di ko pinabayaan. Pababa ‘yun until umabot sa defense. ‘Yun ‘yung masasabi kong kailangan ko pang gawin kasi defensive team kami so kailangan ko talaga dumepensa," Cansino bared.

And UP's returning senior swiftly shrugged off the cobwebs with a dazzling 19-piece on top of five triples landed.

