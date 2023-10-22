CJ Cansino admits getting carried away by emotions in UP-Ateneo game

CJ Cansino went through a whirlwind of emotions in his first Battle of Katipunan after missing the entirety of Season 85 with an ACL tear.

Despite his team-leading 22 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in the overtime loss to Ateneo, Cansino was left dismayed by the Maroons' laid-back start which has ultimately cost them against the Blue Eagles.

"For me, medyo kulang pa ('yung efforts namin) kasi in our past games, 'yun 'yung laging problema namin na hinihintay muna namin na may sumapak sa 'min bago kami sumapak," Cansino lamented.

"Hindi namin nakuha 'yung panalo ngayon (versus Ateneo) and hopefully matuto kami mula sa game na 'to."

The graduating captain notably pointed out how a 6-0 start to the season made the Maroons overlook areas of their game which still need work.

"Nalungkot ako dahil hindi kami natututo sa mga past games namin dahil nananalo kami. Itong talo namin, sana para sa ikabubuti namin sa second round," Cansino said.

Apart from an already tough loss, Cansino also drew flak on social media for his shush gesture towards the crowd at the 03:49 mark of the third quarter.

But for the UP skipper, his gesture was simply prompted by the adrenaline rush of playing a big game in front of a 12,122-strong crowd.

"Siguro dala na rin ng emotion 'yun sa game kasi sobrang sarap maglaro kapag maraming tao. Actually, wala naman akong narinig na nag-trash talk and siguro dala na lang din talaga ng emotion."

