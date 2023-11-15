Chicco Briones takes starring role in UP bench's 73-point eruption

CHICCO Briones took charge on offense to lead the UP Maroons to at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Final Four.

With 14 points in as many minutes of play on 6-of-8 shooting, the son of ex-PBA ace Lowell Briones showed up and stood out as UP enters the prelims' home stretch.

"I appreciate (Coach Goldwin Monteverde's) trust so much. It was an opportunity to give my best and I had to take that, give my best, and put my heart out on the court (because) he trust is always there," Briones said.

"The mindset that I always bring to the game is having that readiness because you don't really know when you're gonna go out and play. Having that mindset, having that readiness mindset, I always gotta have that and to play in this team I always have to have that even if you have big moments," he added.

Briones relished the 'confidence boost' he received upon getting such minutes at a crucial stretch in the season.

"Showing out over there and getting my confidence up, it's a key factor for the upcoming games. Coach (Gold) always says that it's up to us not to lose that confidence. It's not up to somebody, it's up to you. I always have that confidence and having this game today, it kind of gave me that boost," Briones said.

Bigtime basketball from the bench

UP's bench scored 73 out of its 86 total points in the win over UST, and Monteverde gave credit to their persistent hardwork all-season long.

"I think they've been ready for this, 'yung mga opportunities na mga ganito (to play). They've been practicing hard naman halos every day and good thing may mga ganitong opportunities for them to be able to express themselves, which for me it was a very good experience for them," Monteverde said.

The UP mentor not only acknowledged Briones' heroics but also the bench's readiness to put the minutes in whenever needed.

"Every player on the team will have that kind of attitude of being ready and taking that opportunity. At the same time, hindi lang naman 'to about 'yung opportunity na binibigay sa'yo, it's about helping 'yung team at 'yung maitutulong nila.

"That's one thing for me as a coach that I'm proud of sa team, sa mga players. They're just being ready kung ano yung maibigay nila for us," Monteverde shared.

