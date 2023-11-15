Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 15
    UAAP-MENS

    UP Maroons swamp UST Tigers, zero in on twice-to-beat spot

    Maroons almost there
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    francis lopez up
    PHOTO: UAAP

    UNIVERSITY of the Philippines secured at least a playoff for a Top Two spot after drubbing University of Santo Tomas, 86-61, in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

    Chicco Briones had himself a breakout game with a team-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting as the Maroons improved to a league-best 11-2 (win-loss) while riding the crest of a three-game win streak.

    francis lebron lopez up vs ust

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    UP will end the prelims with a clash against National University on Sunday.

    A second stringer himself, Briones emerged as the centerpiece of a staggering 73-point bench output out of UP’s 86 total markers.

    And despite yielding 38 free throw attempts to UST compared to just 11 for UP, the Maroons used their collective shooting firepower (44.2%) to extinguish any hope of a Tigers comeback.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Should La Salle lose to FEU later in the day, UP and NU will finish as the Top Two teams with the twice-to-beat bonuses in the Final Four.

      Conversely, a La Salle win piles up major Final Four implications on UP and NU’s prelims finale battle in which a three-way tie at 11-3 is still on the table if Adamson loses to NU.

      The scores:

      UP (86) – Briones 14, Gonzales 10, Cansino 9, Belmonte 9, Lopez 8, Alter 7, Diouf 6, Felicilda 6, Fortea 6, Alarcon 4, Torres 4, Abadiano 2, Torculas 1, Cagulangan 0, Pablo 0.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      UST (61) – Cabañero 14, Manaytay 14, Pangilinan 13, Duremdes 5, Laure 5, Calum 4, Llemit 3, Manalang 2, Moore 1, Crisostomo 0, Lazarte 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0.

      Quarterscores: 24-18, 44-32, 69-47, 86-61.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again