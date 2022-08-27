NU downs FEU in finale to complete 11-game Filoil sweep

NATIONAL University completed a run of perfection to capture the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup title, drubbing Far Eastern University, 56-46, Saturday in San Juan.

But the Bulldogs still had to sweat a little after losing grip of a 14-point lead, 47-33, with 6:45 left in the payoff period as Patrick Tchuente and L-Jay Gonzales triggered an 11-0 assault to get to within three, 47-44, with 3:01 left.

Luckily, Omar John and John Galinato were there to put the game under wraps, scoring six unanswered points to restore order at 53-44, with 1:35 on the clock.

John poured 12 points and eight rebounds, as John Lloyd Clemente had 10 points and two assists, including the game-icing freebies in the last 47.6 seconds for NU.

Germy Mahinay sparked the Bulldogs' early assault as he scored 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter where the Jhocson crew flipped the game from a 9-12 deficit to a 24-12 lead in their favor. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and one block in the clincher.

This capped off an amazing 11-game run for NU which bagged its first Filoil crown since 2012.

Bryan Sajonia topped the Tamaraws in the runner-up finish with 15 points and five rebounds, as Tchuente got 10.

The Scores:

NU 56 -- Mahinay 15, John 12, Clemente 10, Yu 5, Figueroa 3, Minerva 3, Galinato 3, Malonzo 2, Casinillo 2, Padrones 1, Manansala 0, Tibayan 0.

FEU 46 -- Sajonia 15, Tchuente 10, Gonzales 5, Tempra 4, Sandagon 4, Songcuya 4, Torres 3, Alforque 1, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0, Gravera 0, Montemayor 0.

Quarters: 9-12, 30-22, 42-31, 56-46.

