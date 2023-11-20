Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Nov 20
    UAAP-MENS

    Carl Tamayo likes UP Maroons chances at regaining UAAP title

    'I think they have a big chance to win the championship this season'
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    carl tamayo japan
    PHOTO: B.League

    AT the end of UAAP Season 85, Carl Tamayo left a crestfallen University of the Philippines side that just lost to Ateneo in their title rematch.

    The former UAAP Rookie of the Year, however, has full faith in his beloved Maroons to bring the crown back to their side of Katipunan this season.

    READ: Cansino, Diouf vow to make championship experience count in playoffs

    SPIN.ph caught up with Tamayo during UP's prelims finale win over NU, in which he shared his visit to the Maroons' practice just two days after his Japan B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings' lopsided 89-61 EASL win over the Meralco Bolts in Okinawa.

    “Okay naman ('yung UP this season). I saw their practice two days ago. They’re very competitive naman and I think they have a big chance to win the championship this season," said Tamayo.

    The 'Golden King' Maroon

    Tamayo also shared how he was able to reconnect with some of his former Gilas teammates and Meralco foes after their EASL contest.

    "(I met with) a few of them, ‘yung mga teammate ko sa Gilas before — sina (Chris) Newsome, (Raymond) Almazan. I had a few conversations naman with them.

    "It’s a good experience to play against Filipino teams and see my fellow Filipinos play. Okay at masaya naman," Tamayo shared.

      In his first 14 games with reigning champ Ryukyu (12-2) in the ongoing 2023-24 Japan B.League season, the former UP hotshot has logged in 15 minutes of play on average with 4.8 points, 3.4 boards, 0.6 assist, 0.4 steal, and 0.4 block per game.

      And he continues to make the most of every chance he gets.

      “It's going okay and I had more chances to play this season. Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy pa."

      PHOTO: B.League

