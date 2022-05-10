Ange Kouame set to be named MVP; Carl Tamayo top rookie

ANGE Kouame is set to be crowned as the UAAP Season 84 MVP after his exceptional campaign in leading Ateneo.

UAAP Season 84 awardees

The 6-foot-11 center has been the standard for the league all season long and he ran away with the top individual plum after amassing 71.188 statistical points (SPs).

Kouame averaged 12.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal to become the first Blue Eagle since Kiefer Ravena did it in 2014 and 2015 to win the MVP trophy.

Joining Kouame in the Mythical Five are La Salle's Justine Baltazar, who ranks at second at 63.667 SPs, and University of the Philippines' Zavier Lucero, who is at fourth with his 60.706 SPs. Both will occupy the forward positions.

Completing the first five are guards Ricci Rivero of UP, who is at eighth with his 53.176 SPs, and Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa, who is at ninth with 53.071 SPs.

Meanwhile, UP's Carl Tamayo will be the Rookie of the Year with his 58.176 SPs from his 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

He will be the first Fighting Maroon to win the top rookie plum since Juan Gomez de Liano did it in 2017.

Tamayo narrowly beat La Salle's Michael Phillips, who had 55.688 SPs for the hardware.

UAAP awards Mythical Team selections by position which left out the likes of centers Malick Diouf of UP, who is at third at 61.706 SPs, Emman Ojuola of FEU, who is at seventh at 54.867 SPs, and Ateneo guard Dave Ildefonso, who is at 10th at 52.313 SPs.

The trophies will be given out before Game Two of the Finals on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

