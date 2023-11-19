Saguisag admits UE chief's resignation 'possibly prompted' by Momowei ban

UNIVERSITY of the East president Dr. Zosimo Battad tendered his resignation as UAAP Board of Trustees chairman on Wednesday — shortly before UE played its do-or-die game in the Final Four race against Ateneo.

No reason was given for Dr. Battad's resignation at the time, but UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag offered some clarity on the supposedly vacated chairmanship.

"Just to confirm, yes, there was an oral manifestation. Kaya lang, nabanggit din towards the end na we can talk about this in the next (Board of Trustees) meeting.

"As far as I’m concerned, up to today, we have not received any formal communication and I would like to think that the resignation must be clear, so wala pang any formal, written communication addressed to the UAAP," said Saguisag.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

And on whether the one-game suspension handed to UE's Precious Momowei had a part in Battad's decision, Saguisag pointed out how there could be 'some connection' based on the UE president's 'oral manifestation' to leave the UAAP Board of Trustees.

"Safe to say based on that meeting, maybe some connection. But that’s not my story to tell. It happened in the same meeting, maybe some disappointment set in.

"I’ve known Chairman Battad ever since. And sometimes you know, it happens. You say some things at the spur of the moment," Saguisag bared.

"Again, it’s really up to him if he will formalize (his resignation). The fact of the matter is I remember him clearly saying na we can talk about this in the next BOT meeting which is next week. We’ll probably get a clearer picture of how things will go next week," he added.

