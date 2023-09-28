Kyle Gamber learning from 'one of the best coaches in world' at Ateneo

[Editor's note: Third of a series]

FOR such an explosive young star in Kyle Gamber, it really wasn't too much of a gamble for his new squad Ateneo or any other suitor for that matter to pursue the 6-foot-3 Fil-American talent.

His versatility and shooting ability come on top of a remarkable abundance of international experience before even setting foot on the UAAP stage.

And with a massive void for the defending champions left by the likes of Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade, there is no better time for Gamber to step up and show what he's got as one of the prized aces of 2023's stacked rookie class.

Experience beyond his years

A dazzling star on the court with an amiable personality off of it, it didn't come as a surprise that Gamber was on the radar of US NCAA Division 1 and 2 schools and a handful of Philippine colleges and universities.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And apart from his killer dance moves on TikTok which has drawn over 17 million likes, his on-court exploits at Polytech High School back home in Delaware earned him a prestigious nomination to the 2023 McDonald's All-American Team.

Most of his young career has been shaped in the United States, which according to Gamber, offered quite a stark contrast than the Philippine style of play that he continues to learn more of ahead of his UAAP debut.

"Tough for sure. Learning a systematic way of basketball is new to me compared to the American style of basketball. And while learning this, I also have had to adapt to the Philippine physicality and style as well," Gamber told SPIN.ph.

"It’s been fun and challenging and just ready for the action to start!"

Learning from the best

One very important person in his journey thus far is the same man who was instrumental in convincing him to commit to Ateneo.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

None other than Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin.

The multi-titled mentor led roughly nine months of talks with Gamber's camp, including Kyle himself, amid offers elsewhere before finally bringing the 18-year-old to Katipunan in July.

Since then, Gamber has been incredibly grateful for whom he regards as the 'smartest person (he's) met' in the country to date.

"Luckily, I’m under one of the best coaches in the world and probably the smartest person I’ve met even only being here three months in Coach Tab," Gamber said. "And also having great teammates that have been helping me adjust but still pushing me to be the best version of myself."

Baldwin's winning team mentality has already been ingrained in him as it's 'championship or bust' for the young Gamber ahead of his rookie year.

"I would define a successful rookie season as winning a championship and along that journey, obtaining experience and improving to get closer to my goals as well as helping the team."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

'One of a kind' Gilas stint with Mason Amos

In August 2022, Gamber donned the Gilas Youth jersey alongside fellow Ateneo rookie Masom Amos at the Fiba U18 Asian Championship where the nationals finished in sixth place.

And it turned out to be a formative experience that he'll forever hold close to his heart.

"The Gilas experience was one of a kind. To be able to play with some of the best Filipino basketball players at my age was very humbling. The very organized style of basketball I was able to experience in U18 was all new to me and going into Ateneo, I knew it would be even more," Gamber bared.

PHOTO: FIBA.basketball

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And in his first-ever team-up with Amos, Gamber believes the two of them have the potential to thrive as the future 'big names' of the Ateneo and Gilas programs.

"The plan is to be able to take that experience, the experience playing great competition in the States, and these past few months with Ateneo into the season to help the team. And of course playing with someone as talented as Mason (Amos) was great. Him and I have talked about being big names for the program and that early chemistry will help us a lot going into the future," Gamber said.

The tedious journey to success has already begun for these young guns and are already primed to make greater strides for school and country in the years to come.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph