    Alex Eala bows out of Tunisia WTA 250 tournament

    Filipina star out of singles and doubles at Jasmin Open
    by Luisa Morales
    1 Hour ago
    ALEX Eala’s campaign in the Jasmin Open came to an abrupt end on Tuesday after falling in her singles and doubles matches in Monastir, Tunisia.

    In singles, Eala couldn’t stage an upset over defending champion and WTA No. 36 Elise Mertens, losing in the Round of 32, 7-5, 6-0.

    Eala zoomed to a 5-1 lead but Mertens gained some momentum after breaking Eala’s serve, eventually taking the first set.

    The close loss looked to dampen Eala’s spirits as she was unable to win a game for the rest of the contest.

    In doubles, Eala and Romanian partner Oana Gavrila fell to the two-seed pair Bibiane Schoofs and Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4, in the Round of 16.

