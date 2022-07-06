Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    From D-III Salisbury, Paul Garcia to play for Ateneo in UAAP

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Paul Garcia
    Paul Garcia says he had always wanted to play in the UAAP.

    ATENEO has added another weapon after securing the commitment of Fil-Am guard Paul Garcia.

    The school made the annoucement on Wednesday with the 5-foot-11 playmaker deciding to play for the Blue Eagles.

    SEE Meet Paul Garcia, the new object of so many scouts' affection

    "This is a significant signing for us in light of what happened last year with our graduation and the unexpected exodus of SJ Belangel, we're left a little short in the point guard position," said coach Tab Baldwin.

    Paul Garcia

    Garcia, 23, spent three seasons with NCAA Division III school Salisbury University and posted 4.0 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.1 minutes through 22 games.

    The guard from Rockville, Maryland had his best season in 2020-21 where he had 8.6 points on 48-percent shooting from deep, while making 2.0 boards and 0.7 dimes in 18.4 minutes through seven games for the Seagulls.

    Garcia is eligible to play for UAAP Season 85 and will have two more playing years in Katipunan.

