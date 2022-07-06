From D-III Salisbury, Paul Garcia to play for Ateneo in UAAP

ATENEO has added another weapon after securing the commitment of Fil-Am guard Paul Garcia.

The school made the annoucement on Wednesday with the 5-foot-11 playmaker deciding to play for the Blue Eagles.

"This is a significant signing for us in light of what happened last year with our graduation and the unexpected exodus of SJ Belangel, we're left a little short in the point guard position," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Garcia, 23, spent three seasons with NCAA Division III school Salisbury University and posted 4.0 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.1 minutes through 22 games.

The guard from Rockville, Maryland had his best season in 2020-21 where he had 8.6 points on 48-percent shooting from deep, while making 2.0 boards and 0.7 dimes in 18.4 minutes through seven games for the Seagulls.

Garcia is eligible to play for UAAP Season 85 and will have two more playing years in Katipunan.

