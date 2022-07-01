COLUMN: Meet Paul Garcia, the new object of so many scouts' affection

CHICAGO -- It's no secret that the arms race among the UAAP's top teams has reached the shores of the US and Canada.

There's one name that keeps popping in the radar of recruiters eager to bring the bounty to their client-schools whose boosters are eager to pay top dollar for a five-star gem.

And the object of so many scouts' affection is a 6-foot, 170-pound bundle of talent was discovered in the hoops hotbed that is Silver Spring, Maryland, USA.

Remember the name, Paul Garcia is going to be a star.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of the UAAP. It's been a dream of mine since I was growing up and I'm excited to show the world the talents God gave me," he said in an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph.

Only 23 years young and on the verge of completing his degree in exercise science, Garcia is intelligent and well-spoken. He also has that swag that allows athletes to effortlessly cross over from sports to the celebrity lane.

Continue reading below ↓

BUT DO NOT BE FOOLED BY THE STRIKING GOOD LOOKS AND CHARMING DEMEANOR, PAUL GARCIA IS A KILLER ON THE COURT.

He is explosive, quick as a heart attack. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor, finish in traffic with either hand, play above the rim, and dunk.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He is also a tireless, tenacious defender.

Continue reading below ↓

Paul's only weakness is an overflowing bowl of beef caldereta. With extra rice, please.

Born and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, Paul is the youngest of five children. His parents, Fernando and Rita, were originally from Manila before building their lives here in the US.

Paul took up basketball at age 4 and rose to become a star at Scotland Campus school coached by Chris Chaney and Sullivan Brown. He started his college career at Montgomery before distinguishing himself at Salisbury University.

Paul lives with his girlfriend, Jamie, who is pursuing a career to be a doctor. And when he isn't at the courts swishing nets and breaking ankles, he takes the edge off by playing with his dog Kona or hopping on his PS4 with his friends.

As to which university he is eventually going to play for remains a mystery. But an announcement will be made soon and he is off the the Philippines for only the fourth time in his young life.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

THIS TIME HE'D BE STAYING QUITE AWHILE.

A winner such as Paul Garcia makes any team an instant title contender.

And it will be fun watching him light up a league that had become increasingly vibrant with its welcoming embrace of hoopers from all over the world.

The next big thing at the point guard position is coming soon to a UAAP arena near you.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.