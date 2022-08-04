Ateneo adds Kris Rosales' brother-in-law Jared Brown

ATENEO has added another Fil-Am talent after securing the commitment of Jared Brown out of Westmont College.

The Blue Eagles announced the signing of the 5-foot-10 point guard who will be eligible to play for three years starting in UAAP Season 86.

"It was definitely a tough decision. I had a pretty good situation out here. I played for a pretty good program in the States, played all three years, got a lot of playing time. It was kind of my team," said Brown, brother-in-law of NLEX guard Kris Rosales.

"But when Monch [Manaloto] gave me the opportunity to meet Coach Tab [Baldwin] and Boss Epok Quimpo, obviously I already knew the Ateneo program is big in the Philippines and I wanted to be part of something special. It was kind of a no-brainer because I knew what this opportunity was gonna do for my career. I'm excited to be part of something special even though I have to sit out this year."

He started in all of the 11 games for the Warriors in the 2020-21 season posting 14.7 points per game on 50-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 28.9 minutes.

Brown joins the Blue Eagles backcourt which are still reeling from the departure of SJ Belangel to Korea and will now bank on the likes of Dave Ildefonso, Forthsky Padrigao, and Chris Koon to man the point starting in UAAP Season 85 later this year.

