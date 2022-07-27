Ateneo players rally around Tab Baldwin with #BEBOB hashtag

ON SOCIAL media on Wednesday, Ateneo players came out in full force for head coach Tab Baldwin as his name was once again entangled in the Gilas' current struggles.

Several players — including Dave Ildefonso and Gilas Pilipinas cager and Korea-bound player SJ Belangel — hashtagged their posts with #BEBOB, or Blue Eagle Band of Brothers, a battlecry coined by Baldwin before the 2017 season that led to the first of three straight UAAP championships.

“We few. We happy few. We Band of Brothers. For He today that sheds his blood for me shall be my brother. #BEBOB,” wrote the players in their social media accounts.

Several more Blue Eagles also followed suit, including alumnus Thirdy Ravena.

Why Blue Eagles are posting #BEBOB

The players did not explain why they were posting this unified message, but it likely had something to do with Baldwin.

In an interview with SEAG Live earlier, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio pointed at Baldwin as the reason for the struggles of Gilas Pilipinas. The Ateneo coach, Panlilio claimed, decided not to handle the national squad in the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

“The predicament that we are in today was because of Tab,” said Panlilio in the interview.

Baldwin has been silent about the Gilas struggles of late, but said, in a rare interview, he is not expected to be called back as coach. He also described the exit as “hurtful” and “difficult to handle.”

