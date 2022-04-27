Ateneo adds Canada-raised guard Albert Opena Jr. for Season 86

ATENEO continued to stockpile for the future after securing the commitment of Canada-raised Albert Opena Jr.

Albert Opena Jr. commits to Blue Eagles

Coach Tab Baldwin announced the acquisition on Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-2 guard from Ottawa will be eligible to play for UAAP Season 86 next year.

Opena, 20, played for one year with St. Lawrence in Ontario, averaging 8.2 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.1 minutes for the Surge back in the 2019-20 season.

He will still have four more playing years in the UAAP.

"He's a big guard and he's got size. He's very strong, well built, and he's got a quick feet and quick hands," said Baldwin. "We like what his game presents and we think his unselfishness and physicality will fit well in our system. He'll be a big asset for us moving forward."

Ateneo earlier added Fil-Aussie big man Mason Amos to the Blue Eagles camp.

