Ateneo adds Canada-raised guard Albert Opena Jr. for Season 86

ATENEO continued to stockpile for the future after securing the commitment of Canada-raised Albert Opena Jr.
Albert Opena Jr. commits to Blue Eagles
Coach Tab Baldwin announced the acquisition on Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-2 guard from Ottawa will be eligible to play for UAAP Season 86 next year.
Opena, 20, played for one year with St. Lawrence in Ontario, averaging 8.2 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.1 minutes for the Surge back in the 2019-20 season.
He will still have four more playing years in the UAAP.
"He's a big guard and he's got size. He's very strong, well built, and he's got a quick feet and quick hands," said Baldwin. "We like what his game presents and we think his unselfishness and physicality will fit well in our system. He'll be a big asset for us moving forward."
Ateneo earlier added Fil-Aussie big man Mason Amos to the Blue Eagles camp.
