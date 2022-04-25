Ateneo secures commitment of Fil-Aussie teen Mason Amos

ATENEO has added another weapon for the future with the acquisition of Fil-Aussie big man Mason Amos.

Coach Tab Baldwin announced on Monday the commitment of the 17-year-old banger.

The 6-foot-7 Amos will have his full five years in the UAAP and will start playing for the Blue Eagles come UAAP Season 86 next year.

Amos is still in high school in Brisbane and previously played for Camp David New Zealand in the NBTC National Finals three years back.

