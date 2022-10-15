NU routs Adamson by 34 points for 101st consecutive win

WIN no. 101 turned out to be a breeze for National University as it routed Adamson, 100-66, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Kristine Cayabyab led the Lady Bulldogs' onslaught as she poured 19 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

See Tab insists underrated Ateneo slotman Geo Chiu has loads of potential

"I've been missing her for four games already. Good things maganda 'yung start niya and 'yung teammates niya looking for her para mabuhay 'yung kumpyansa niya," said coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Four other players scored in double figures with Karl Ann Pingol nabbing 19 points, Angel Surada recording a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Camille Clarin and Princess Fabruada scoring 10 each.

NU's 31-13 start set the tone for the blowout as it cruised to its fifth win in the season.

Dindy Medina led the Lady Falcons with 28 points as they saw their two-game win streak snapped to fall to 2-3.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, La Salle defeated Far Eastern University, 65-58, to stretch its win streak to three.

Fina Niantcho tallied a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds, while Charmine Torres got 16 points and eight boards.

Watch Now

Lee Sario hit the dagger three with 1:08 remaining to cap off his nine-point showing for the Lady Archers to rise to 4-1.

"I thought we had a grind-out game. We needed this kind of win because 'yung last game we won by a blowout. This is a character win for us," said coach Cholo Villanueva.

Danica Pacia led FEU with 16 points and nine rebounds to sink to 1-4.

The Scores:

First Game:

LA SALLE 65 - Niantcho 16, Torres 16, Sario 9, Binaohan 8, Ahmed 6, Arciga 5, Dalisay 3, Jimenez 2, Dela Paz 0, Espinas 0, Camba 0.

FEU 58 - Pacia 16, Taguiam 13, Go 9, Obien 9, Delos Santos 5, Jumuad 4, Cunanan 2, Paras 0, Salvani 0, Aquino 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 22-20, 40-35, 52-46, 65-58.

Second Game:

NU 100 - Cayabyab 19, Pingol 19, Surada 12, Clarin 10, Fabruada 10, Cacho 9, Edimo Tiky 9, Betanio 4, Bartolo 3, Barroquillo 3, Canuto 2, Talas 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Ico 0, Dimaunahan 0.

ADAMSON 66 - Medina 28, Adeshina 14, Flor 5, Dampios 4, Ornopia 4, Alaba 4, Padilla 3, Agojo 2, Catulong 2, Meniano 0, Etang 0, Carcallas 0.

Quarters: 31-13, 54-29, 74-47, 100-66.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.