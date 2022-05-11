Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 11
    UAAP-MENS

    Ange Kouame honored to be first Ateneo player to win MVP in seven years

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Ange Kouame acceptance speech UAAP MVP
    Ange Kouame gives his speech after accepting the MVP award.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    ANGE Kouame is just filled with gratitude as he becomes the latest Ateneo player to claim the MVP trophy.

    Ange Kouame on MVP award

    "I just want to say thank you to the Ateneo community. It's been a long year and you guys have always been there," he said after taking home the UAAP Season 84 MVP trophy on Wednesday.

    "I want to thank my teammates for being there for me. Whatever we do is for the community. Let's go Ateneo!"

    Kouame was the runaway winner of the top individual plum with his 69.214 statistical points (SPs) thanks to his averages of 12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He becomes the first Blue Eagle to win the trophy since Kiefer Ravena in 2014 and 2015.

      Grateful as Kouame is for the distinction, there's still a game to be won for him and the rest of Ateneo as the Katipunan side aims to force a decider with Game Two set at 6 p.m.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Ange Kouame gives his speech after accepting the MVP award.
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again