Andrade nails go-ahead triple as Ateneo nips Israeli pro team

BJ Andrade played the role of the hero as Ateneo started its Israel camp with a 73-69 win over Israeli National League club A.S. Ramat HaSharon on Saturday at Oranim Sports Hall.

The senior guard drained the go-ahead trey with 36.8 seconds left to break a deadlock at 69 before Sean Quitevis' split from the line in the last 12.8 ticks secured the victory for the Blue Eagles.

Andrade made sure that Dave Ildefonso's 27-point night won't go into waste.

Ildefonso hit five treys and gave Ateneo a 54-44 third quarter lead.

Forthsky Padrigao added 10 points, while Josh Lazaro had nine.

Andrade finished with six points, while big men Ange Kouame and Joseph Obasa also scored six each.

The Blue Eagles cap off their training camp against Elitzur Eito Ashkelon at Zysman Arena on Monday.

