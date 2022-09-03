AJ Edu still looking forward to a Gilas return as he nears full fitness

AJ Edu is more than willing to don the Gilas Pilipinas jersey in the 2023 FIBA World Cup especially when he finally gets fully healed from his ACL injury.

While the 6-foot-10 Cyprus-born Filipino has been back on the court since early this year, Edu said he wants to be at 100-percent recovered should he get another crack at playing for flag and country.

Edu is currently in Ohio and looking forward to playing for the Toledo Rockets when the US NCAA kicks off this November.

“I feel really good. I’m pretty close to it now and will be by the time my season starts at Toledo,” the 22-year-old Edu said in a communique with SPIN.ph.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes admitted Edu remains very much part of the national men’s training pool from which the 12-man roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be formed.

Edu said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) invited to come over and be part of the Gilas pool for the World Cup Asian qualifiers, including the recently concluded August window.

But knowing fully well he’s still not at a 100-percent healthy, Edu chose not to accept the invitation at the moment.

“Yeah they communicated it with me, and had I been 100 percent healthy, would have played some games this summer,” he said.

“But I decided it was best for me to use this summer to make sure I can get back to full fitness, have a good season with Toledo, and then focus on Gilas while being to be at 100 percent.”

Edu can play as a local for Gilas, having suited up for the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup in China five years ago, the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship in Bangkok in 2018, and the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Greece as he formed a tall, young, and talented frontcourt with fellow big man Kai Sotto.

Unfortunately, it was during the World Cup in Greece where he first went down with an ACL injury and a torn meniscus with just two minutes into the Philippines’ game against the host.

He would tear another ACL while practicing with Toledo in July last year.

Despite the series of misfortunes, Edu remains positive about getting back to 100 percent and representing his country again in front of basketball-loving Filipinos if and when he gets to be tapped for nex year’s World Cup.

The first step towards achieving that goal is getting fit and ready for the coming NCAA season.

“Right now my focus is on my NCAA season and making sure I’m ready for that,” said Edu, who was named Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team during the 2018-19 season.

