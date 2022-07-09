Alocillo also in wait-and-see mode on UST coaching situation

EVEN Builders Warehouse-UST coach Albert Alocillo is waiting for what's next in Espana.

"For now, I'm an interim coach lang while waiting for kung sino yung papunta dyan," he said after the Growling Tigers' debut in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Jinino Manansala, who coached the UST team to a 3-11 record in UAAP Season 84, is handling St. Clare in the D-League.

Alocillo, an assistant coach for UST for the past two seasons, has been tasked to guide the men's basketball team in the preseason together with deputy Joph Cleopas.

Racal Motors is backing the Growling Tigers in this preseason buildup as rumors swirl about a potential takeover of the Tigers program by San Miguel Corporation.

As for now, development is UST's focus as it aims to learn as much from these preseason games ahead of UAAP Season 85 later this year.

"Nakikita namin yung mga weaknesses namin," said Alocillo after his side's 112-82 defeat to EcoOil-La Salle. "We accept na yung preparation namin, di talaga kami masyadong prepared."





Sherwin Concepcion, Nic Cabanero, and Kean Baclaan provided glimpses of the potential of the Growling Tigers.

"Babawi kami. Meron kaming nakita na possibilities na makabawi kami, pero kulang sa tao lang din, kulang sa malaki," said the former University of Southern Philippines Foundation and Don Bosco head coach.

Among those expected to beef up UST are Fil-Am center Gani Stevens, who is expected to join the team by July 18, and American reinforcement Willy Wilson.

"Hopefully darating na yung ibang recruits natin pero di ko pa masabi hanggang dumating sila dito," he said.

