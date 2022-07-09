Michael Phillips leads La Salle to 30-point rout of UST

ECOOIL-La Salle wasted no time bludgeoning Builders Warehouse-UST, scoring a 112-82 victory on Saturday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Michael Phillips was a man among boys, pisting 23 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists to lead the Green Archers to victory in the resumption of the developmental league.

Five other players scored in double figures for EcoOil-La Salle, with his Michael's brother Ben registering 16 points, eight boards, and two assists.

Joaqui Manuel added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five dimes, CJ Austria contributed 15 points and five boards, and Penny Estacio chipped in 11 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Michael Phillips leads La Salle to a huge opening win. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With Phillips manning the paint, the Green Archers seized early control with a 32-15 first quarter as the Taft side pummelled the hapless Growling Tigers and stretched the lead to its biggest at 36 in the third quarter.

EcoOil-La Salle shot 61 percent from the field to even as it went 2 for 22 from downtown.

"To be honest, coming into this game I was kind of worried because we've been playing with nine to 10 guys. But the boys really played hard and played ran the things we're suposed to run," said coach Derick Pumaren.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sherwin Concepcion cooled off after making his first three three-pointers as he finished with 19 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks for Builders Warehouse-UST.

Nic Cabanero poured 21 points, four boards, and four assists, while Kean Baclaan had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Growling Tigers.

Continue reading below ↓

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 112 - M. Phillips 23, B. Phillips 16, Austria 15, Manuel 13, Estacio 11, Galman 10, Buensalida 9, Cortez 6, Escandor 5, Blanco 4.

Builders Warehouse-UST 82 - Cabanero 21, Concepcion 19, Baclaan 18, Manaytay 7, Santos 5, Herrera 5, Crisostomo 2, Lazarte 2, Jalbuena 2, Manalang 1, Pangilinan 0, Mantua 0, Canoy 0.

Quarterscores: 32-15; 61-30; 95-62; 112-82.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.