Allan Caidic recalls why he didn't end up at top choices Ateneo, Mapua

BELIEVE it or not, Allan Caidic almost didn't go to University of the East.

The Recto campus, where "The Triggerman" built his lore and delivered three UAAP crowns while also winning three UAAP MVP trophies, was actually the third choice for the Pasig-born sniper.

Caidic, it turns out, almost went to Ateneo and Mapua.

The reason for that? His desire to pursue an engineering degree.

"Nung high school ako, engineering ang nasa mind ko. Yun ang mindset ko, engineering," he bared in a recent Hoop Coaches International session presented by Flying V and Blackwater.

Caidic initially tried out in Katipunan and was already settling down with the Blue Eagles, then coached by Chito Narvasa.

Everything has already been settled, until the stud from Roosevelt College (now FEU Roosevelt in Cainta) did not meet Ateneo's quality point index (QPI) for student athletes.

"Nung kukuha na ako ng exam, ang kinuha kong course is engineering, which is quota course. Pagka exam ko, hindi ko nakuha yung QPI. Pasado ako pero di ko nakuha yung QPI, tapos quota course pa," he recounted.

Narvasa knew the talent he was letting go in Caidic, but acknowledged that with the incoming rookie failing to meet the grade requirement, his hands were tied.

"Hindi niya magawan ng paraan. Sabi niya, 'I'm really sorry, Allan. I can't do anything about this,' kasi nga hindi ko na-meet yung QPI," he said. "Kasi naman si Fr. (Raymond) Holscher di ako tinulungan eh."

"Malungkot ako noon. Malungkot din si coach Chito kasi naging close na ako kila Ogie Narvasa, Arnaiz brothers (Francis and Leo), Jake Cuerva, at Dean Castano."

Standing at 6-foot-2, Caidic being a Blue Eagle would have been a perfect fit for Narvasa's squad which was in dire need of a ceiling.

"Kasi sa Ateneo, baka sentro nilaro ko kasi walang malaki. Ang sentro lang nila si (Danny) Daez at (Dicky) Eustaquio, mga 6-2, 6-3 lang. Walang malalaki, so yun yung slot ko doon as center," he said.

Without a spot in Ateneo, Caidic tried his luck on another school known for its engineering courses: Mapua.

"Sa Mapua ako napunta kasi engineering yung specialty nila. Pagdating ko doon, tinanong ako ni coach (Charlie) Badion, 'Anong pwesto mo bata?' Hindi ko masabing sentro kasi pagpunta ko ng Mapua, nandoon yung (Arnold) Espino at (Menardo) Jubinal. Kaya sabi ko, as forward po."

"No choice ako so forward. Syempre pag tryout, may tendency na di alam yung style ng laro mo, di ka napapasahan. Kung papasahan ka man, di pa sure na masu-shoot mo. In the end, hindi ako nakuha. Sabi niya, 'Di pa ako ready.'"

Had Caidic gotten his spot with the Cardinals, he would have been part of the 1981 NCAA champion team and would have been teammates with the likes of future coaches Bong Ramos and Junel Baculi.

Fate, however, brought Caidic to UE. But he came just a tad bit late.

"Di pa ako na-lineup nun dahil malapit na magpasukan, June na yun at formed na yung team ng UE. Sabi sa akin ni coach Berto (Flores), balik na lang ako next year at laro muna sa Intrams. Balik ka na lang next year," he said.

Caidic did stay put and bid his time, but when finally let loose, brought the Red Warriors back to the top of the mountain, winning the first of his three MVP awards in his sophomore year before carving a resume as the finest Filipino shooter in history.

