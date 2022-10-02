Padrigao blocks off 'outside noise' as he fills void left by Belangel

ATENEO head coach Tab Baldwin sung high praises for his guard Forthsky Padrigao after he played a significant role in the Blue Eagles' 79-70 win against Far Eastern University to start their UAAP Season 85 men's basketball campaign on Sunday.

The sophomore stepped up to fill the void after former floor general SJ Belangel left to play in Korea's pro league, firing 19 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out seven assists for the Blue Eagles.

"Look, if there's a person that says they know anything about basketball in the country, in the Philippines, and they don't know Forthsky Padrigao's name before this game, well then they're lying. They don't know anything about basketball," said a proud Baldwin during the post-game press conference.

"This kid's been a winner, a champion. He's a tough guy, he's the dirtiest player I have on the team. He's just… You can strip him down and there's no fear there, and he loves the moment," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shrugging off Baldwin's praises, the 20-year-old guard refuses to get carried away by fans saying he deserves the keys to Ateneo's complex offense.

"For me, I'm just trying to lead my team, kung paano ako kailangan ni Coach Tab gamitin. I'm just focusing on my team lang talaga," Padrigao said. "The outside noise, hindi ko talaga pinapakialaman."

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.