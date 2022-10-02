Padrigao takes charge late as Ateneo beats FEU in season debut

FORTHSKY Padrigao just showed that he's ready to lead from the front for Ateneo.

The sophomore guard took charge for Ateneo in its UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament debut, guiding the Blue Eagles to a 79-70 victory over Far Eastern University on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Padrigao showed he's ready to pick up the torch from SJ Belangel, scoring nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter - none bigger than his dagger three from the left wing with 38.5 seconds left to put his side up by eight, 78-70.

It capped an impressive season debut that saw him hit 3-of-6 from deep, while also collecting seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals.

Padrigao's solid night enabled Ateneo to flip the switch after L-Jay Gonzales and the Tamaraws held the Blue Eagles to just six points in the second quarter and consequently take a 36-30 halftime lead.

"Scrappy, for sure," said coach Tab Baldwin. "We got the typical FEU fight, they beat us to the ball, a lot of loose balls, a lot of rebounds, they outhustled us. But in the fourth quarter, we found some energy reserves and we started getting those balls and started getting the rebounds.

"We had big players make big shots, which is not really the formula that is sort of the one that I like, but nonetheless, it's excellent to have players who have the toughness to take those shots."

BJ Andrade also made big plays down the stretch to finish with 15 points, while Dave Ildefonso tallied 14 points and 12 boards for the Blue Eagles.

Last season's MVP Ange Kouame, still far from full fitness as he comes back from a partial ACL tear, produced 12 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists for Ateneo.

It spoiled the unbelievable game from Gonzales who had 19 points built on five triples, on top of four steals, two rebounds, and two assists.

Patrick Sleat also did his part for the Tamaraws, nabbing nine of his 17 points, as well as four rebounds in the gallant stand.

The scores:

ATENEO 79 - Padrigao 19, Andrade 15, Ildefonso 14, Kouame 12, Koon 11, Ballungay 3, Daves 2, Chiu 2, Lazaro 1, Gomez 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0.

FEU 70 - Gonzales 19, Sleat 17, Sajonia 10, Anonuevo 9, Torres 5, Tchuente 3, Alforque 3, Tempra 2, Sandagon 2, Gravera 0, Celzo 0, Guibao 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 30-36, 55-50, 79-70.

