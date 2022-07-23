Adamson comes out on top after hard-knock duel vs St. Benilde

ADAMSON weathered a highly physical duel against St. Benilde to come away with 80-75 victory Saturday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Joem Sabandal uncorked six of his 18 points in the payoff period as the Soaring Falcons started the quarter on a 10-2 charge to build a 68-57 lead that they preserved until the final buzzer.

He also had four rebounds and three assists as Adamson started its campaign on a high note in Group A.

Cedrick Manzano added 12 points and six boards, as Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos, and Ivan Maata scored nine each in the win.

"We did not expect that kind of physicality, but for sure it will help us in our preparation," said coach Nash Racela after the hard-knocks match. "Maganda rin kasi right away, the league is sending a signal na kung di kayo handa, mabubugbog kayo. Good wake up call for us."

Ray Allen Torres and Prince Carlos were both bloodied in the duel after their heads collided, while Migs Oczon is suspected to have a broken nose after falling on his face while shooting a three-pointer in the second quarter.

Miggy Corteza led the Blazers with 19 points and six rebounds, while Will Gozum nabbed 16 points, five boards, three assists, three steals, and one block in the loss. with reports from Juris Salvanera

The Scores:

ADAMSON 80 -- Sabandal 18, Manzano 12, V. Magbuhos 9, Lastimosa 9, Maata 9, Flowers 6, W. Magbuhos 6, Barcelona 4, Torres 4, Yerro 3.

CSB 75 -- Corteza 19, Gozum 16, Cullar 9, Pasturan 9, Lim 7, Davis 3, Oczon 3, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Jarque 2, Serrano 2, Sangco 0, Carlos 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0.

Quarters: 15-23, 42-34, 58-55, 80-75.

